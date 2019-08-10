Standout in-state OL sees big season ahead for Tigers

One standout prospect that would love to be a part of Clemson’s offensive line in the future is Chase Sweigart.

Sweigart is just a sophomore but doesn’t look like one from a size standpoint at 6-foot-6, 280 pounds. The class of 2022 O-lineman is starting to get some attention from major programs on the recruiting trail.

Clemson is one of the schools keeping tabs on Sweigart, and the Chapin, S.C., native grew up pulling for the Tigers.

“I’ve always been a Clemson fan since I’ve learned colors,” he said laughing.

Sweigart believes another big season is in store for the Tigers in 2019.

“I think that the Tigers will go undefeated again,” he said.

Sweigart has attended numerous games at Clemson over the years and plans to return to Death Valley this season, hopefully as soon as for the Thursday night opener vs. Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.

Sweigart has also visited Clemson for camp in each summer since he was a second grader, and he was back on campus for a full session of the Dabo Swinney Camp this past June to spend time around some of the players as well as offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“I still went to camp even though I couldn’t participate due to my ankle injury,” he said. “I stayed all three days and listened and paid attention to what the coaches had to say. I enjoyed hanging out with the players like Jackson Carman and Tremayne Anchrum Jr. Coach Caldwell was pleased I stayed and watched camp all three days.”

The ankle injury is now behind Sweigart and he will be full go for the start of his sophomore season.

“It’s all good now,” he said. “I got cleared about a month ago.”

Besides Clemson, Sweigart named Alabama, Kentucky, Louisville and Duke as several other schools he is receiving interest from early on in the recruiting process.