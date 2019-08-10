Tigers pick up commitment from New Jersey prospect

Clemson has picked up a new commitment from a standout prospect in the class of 2022.

Short Hills (N.J.) Seton Hall Prep High School middle infielder Chris Maldonado gave his verbal pledge to head baseball coach Monte Lee and the Tigers on Saturday, The Clemson Insider has confirmed.

Maldonado (6-0, 180) was one of the top performers in the 2019 PBR Future Games recently.

In 28 games as a freshman last season, Maldonado hit for a .369 average with 29 RBI and 26 runs scored.

Maldonado comes from a good baseball family. One of his brothers played at Pittsburgh, and his other brother goes to Vanderbilt.