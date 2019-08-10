Tigers searching for the next Renfrow

Fall camp is just a week old so Clemson’s coaching staff has not really evaluated its personnel just yet. Of course, that will change today when the top-ranked Tigers have their first stadium scrimmage of camp at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

Clemson will scrimmage for two hours this morning, giving the coaches something to draw from as they begin to put together the 2019 Tigers.

Though the offense does not have many holes to fill, one situation they will be watching closely today is on third down. Who will be the guy to replace Hunter Renfrow, who is now listed as a first-team receiver for the Oakland Raiders?

Renfrow was Trevor Lawrence’s safety valve last season whenever Clemson needed that third-down catch, while being the same for Deshaun Watson and Kelly Bryant before that.

“Obviously, we know Renfrow was a big, big part of our third-down package and obviously with Amari (Rodgers) out we are trying to figure out who that guy is that is similar to Renfrow in the skillset and the matchup advantages,” Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. “But we will not know until we get close to the (Georgia Tech) game.

One guy who has emerged as a possible candidate is senior Diondre Overton. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound receiver continues to gain praise from his coaches.

“I will tell you what, if I had to say the guy that stood out to me, just all around, it would be Diondre,” Elliott said. “Just his confidence level. His performance and the plays that he is making. The catches, his understanding. His flexibility from going to the slot, to the boundary and to the field. I have been really pleased and really, really excited for him.”

Elliott admitted he is anxious to start calling plays for this year’s offense and he can’t wait to see how well Overton does with his opportunities. With Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross also 6-foot-4 and weighing more than 210 pounds, the Tigers have one of the tallest and perhaps strongest wide receiving corps in the country.

They are also very fast as well.

“We are still trying to figure that out. We really haven’t gotten into the specifics of game planning yet,” Elliott said. “We are really just trying to get the offense installed… We will not know until we get into the game planning.”

Clemson will not begin game planning for a couple of more weeks when it kicks off the season against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29 at Death Valley.