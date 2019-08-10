Venables: Defense 'good in some spots'

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said the defense played well at times, but didn’t play consistently.  The Clemson Insider caught up with coach Venables after the scrimmage.

Watch coach Venables discuss the first scrimmage of camp.

