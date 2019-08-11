Bart Boatwright's Fan Day Photo Gallery

Bart Boatwright's Fan Day Photo Gallery

Football

Bart Boatwright's Fan Day Photo Gallery

By 2 hours ago

By: |

Over 20,000 Clemson fans made the trip to Clemson Sunday for Fan Appreciation Day at Memorial Stadium to see the defending national champions.

Check out Bart Boatwright’s Fan Day Photo Gallery.

, , , , Football, Galleries

More TCI

Latest

reply
13hr

Media members snubbed K’Von Wallace from receiving All-ACC honors at the ACC Football Kickoff last month, despite the fact the senior safety received honorable mention All-ACC honors last season. Last (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home