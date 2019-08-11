What They Are Saying: Ferrell impresses in first Raiders' game

What They Are Saying: Ferrell impresses in first Raiders' game

Football

What They Are Saying: Ferrell impresses in first Raiders' game

By 3 hours ago

By: |

Former Clemson defensive tackle Clelin Ferrell played his first NFL game last night as the Raiders opened preseason.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Clelin Ferrell on Twitter.

 

, , , , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
5hr

Media members snubbed K’Von Wallace from receiving All-ACC honors at the ACC Football Kickoff last month, despite the fact the senior safety received honorable mention All-ACC honors last season. Last (…)

reply
15hr

What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today? A number of things including plenty of discussion of Saturday’s scrimmage, Alabama loses a 5-star RB for the season and a forecast change for a 4-star DB. Also (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home