Clemson represented well in SI’s 150-year celebration of college football

This year, college football will turn 150 years old. Sports Illustrated celebrated the sports birthday on Monday with a 150-year special on SI.com. The iconic sports publication honors the sport by putting together 15 lists of college football’s greatest teams, games, performance, traditions and more.

Of course, with all of its rich traditions, the Clemson Football Program made theses lists in several categories. The Clemson Tigers were mentioned in the greatest traditions, greatest games, individual performances, fight songs and stadiums.

Of course, Clemson was left off a couple that this writer personally thinks it should have been on, such as best college town and best helmet, but that is just my opinion.

Without giving away too much of the article or what SI.com said about the Tigers, Clemson has definitely made itself known in the sport that has captivated our country for 150 years.

Clemson ranks 21 all-time in college football wins with a 744-459-45 (.614) record in 123 years. The Tigers’ 744 wins rank first all-time among ACC teams.

Clemson also ranks 14th all-time in bowl appearances with 44 and 13th all-time in bowl wins (24). The Tigers’ 24 wins are third behind Florida’s 28 and Georgia Tech’s 25 in the ACC.

More importantly Clemson’s three national championships are tied for 9th all-time since the poll era began in 1936 with the Associated Press Poll. The program has also won 24 conference titles in three different leagues, including 18 in the ACC.

The Tigers lead the ACC with 18 ACC Championships and their 24 overall represent more than any other program in the conference.