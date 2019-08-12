Thomas: 'We have a solid five guy rotation'

The Clemson Insider caught up with Xavier Thomas after Monday’s practice at Jervey Meadows. Thomas talks about taking a leadership role, the battle for playing time at defensive end and much more.
Watch Thomas on TCITV:
The Clemson Insider caught up with Xavier Thomas after Monday’s practice at Jervey Meadows. Thomas talks about taking a leadership role, the battle for playing time at defensive end and much more.
Watch Thomas on TCITV:
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took his practice to Jervey Meadows Monday so his team could go ‘old school’. Swinney moves practice to there every year so his team can practice on a different environment. (…)
This year, college football will turn 150 years old. Sports Illustrated celebrated the sports birthday on Monday with a 150-year special on SI.com. The iconic sports publication honors the sport by (…)
Deon Cain is once again fighting back as he returns from a knee injury that sidelined him last season. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Cain on Twitter. (…)
Darien Rencher spoke with the media following the first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday and was excited for his opportunity to help lead his running back group this fall. A local product out of T.L. Hanna (…)
Jacksonville (Fla.) Robert E. Lee cornerback Jaheim Singletary didn’t expect to be in the position that he is in as a recruit, at least not this early. Just a sophomore in the class of 2022 with one (…)
Defensive end Logan Rudolph continues to have a great camp for defending national champion Clemson. And to anyone who knows the 6-foot-2, 249-pound defensive end, that’s no surprise. Rudolph is of (…)
Clemson’s Nolan Turner shares his thoughts with the media after the first fall scrimmage on Saturday at Death Valley. The Tigers’ safety acknowledges those before him have paved the way for Clemson to be (…)
Over 20,000 Clemson fans visited Death Valley Sunday to see the national champs. One young child was heard saying “this is the best day ever”. Check out more pictures in TCI’s Second Photo Gallery from (…)
What did we learn from Saturday’s first scrimmage? I think we learned a great deal. No surprise, we learned how explosive Clemson’s offense can be. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence found Tee (…)