Thomas: 'We have a solid five guy rotation'

Thomas: 'We have a solid five guy rotation'

Football

Thomas: 'We have a solid five guy rotation'

By 53 minutes ago

By: |

The Clemson Insider caught up with Xavier Thomas after Monday’s practice at Jervey Meadows.  Thomas talks about taking a leadership role, the battle for playing time at defensive end and much more.

Watch Thomas on TCITV:

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
38m

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took his practice to Jervey Meadows Monday so his team could go ‘old school’.  Swinney moves practice to there every year so his team can practice on a different environment. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home