Turner: ‘Everybody wants to be great’

Clemson’s Nolan Turner shares his thoughts with the media after the first fall scrimmage on Saturday at Death Valley.

The Tigers’ safety acknowledges those before him have paved the way for Clemson to be successful. Giving thanks to former players, Turner has the confidence to lead the Tigers this season.

Turner on how leaders before him have paved the way

“We had a lot of older guys last year, a lot of vets, a lot of leadership but we got a lot of it back too. I have had some great ones in front of me to look up to, especially K’Von (Wallace), Tanner (Muse), Denzel (Johnson), Van (Smith), that have been there before and led the way. They make it look easy.”

Turner on his confidence this season

“The more you play the more confidence you build and the better you get at something. The more reps you do, the better you get at it. The practice, the preparation, everything. Just being out there more you are really reaping the reward for all the hard work. We come out here and iron sharpens iron.”

Turner on avoiding complacency

“Everybody wants to be great. You can’t sit back and think about the mountain tops we have been on and championship games we have played in. We restart every year. This is a new team. We haven’t done anything, we haven’t won any games, we haven’t made any plays, we’re at 0-0. That is our mindset, we have to prove ourselves.”

Turner on getting Clemson back on top

“It is great when you get back that reward after the season for all the time that we put in and the practice. I think we have around forty juniors and seniors on this team that have been there, that have played in those big games, that have been to the playoffs three or four times. We have a lot of leaders that can bring these younger guys with us.”

Turner on the depth of Clemson’s defense

“It is great to have that depth. Guys that you can trust back there, who have been back there, who can lead the young guys. We have a big class that just came in as freshmen, they are doing a great job.”