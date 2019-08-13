News and notes from Clemson’s situational scrimmage

Clemson held a situational scrimmage at Death Valley Tuesday morning in Clemson as it wrapped up its morning session of Day 10 in fall camp.

The Tigers worked on first-down situations, second-down situations, third-down situations, third-and-three and two downs to get a first down with the game on the line. They also did four-down territory, two-minute drills and first-and-goal on the nine.

They did two different two-minute situations – a field goal to win it and a touchdown to win it. Then they did last plays of the game. Last play from the 30-yard line, the 15 and last play from the 5 with one second on the clock.

“We got done what we needed to get done,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said afterward. “It was very competitive, and I think we got better from the other day…

“…So, we created all the situations that we needed to get some work on and overall it was a pretty good day.”

Here are some nuggets from Tuesday’s situational scrimmage.

*There was a 107-degree head index today at Death Valley.

*There were some big plays early.

*The defense struggled early and then really settled down.

*Offensively, they hit some big plays early and ran the ball well and then they were just okay.

*The defense did have more sacks today and a few more tackles for loss.

*The defense had an interception.

*The defense had a scoop and score from safety K’Von Wallace after a bad snap.

*Freshman running back Michel Dukes had a 70-yard touchdown run on first down.

*Wide receiver Cornell Powell scored on a 70-yard touchdown reception.

*Defensive tackle Xavier Kelly had his best practice since he has been at Clemson on Monday and he had a sack in the situational scrimmage.

*The defense showed signs it is getting better. They did a good job against the run for the most part.

*Kicker B.T. Potter nailed a 51-yard field on the last play of a two-minute “had to go win the game” scoring drive.

*The secondary gave up two big plays, but Swinney thought overall the secondary played well.

*Cornerback Derion Kendrick (hamstring) did not practice on Tuesday, but he is expected to practice on Wednesday. However, he will miss Thursday’s scrimmage so he can attend the funeral after the death of his high school teammate and friend (Savion White), who died in a car accident last week while traveling to football camp at Newberry College.

*Redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Blake Vinson missed practice on Tuesday after rolling his ankle. Reserve center Cade Stewart also sat out the scrimmage after rolling his ankle.

“It was a big day for us to keep growing and keep challenging them to get better,” Swinney said. “Now, they have to go back and study this film and they have to show that they care by taking ownership, applying it and getting better.”

The Tigers will have an easier day on Wednesday as they will just work in vests so they can rest up and get ready for Thursday’s final full-blown scrimmage of fall camp at Memorial Stadium.

“Hopefully, this next scrimmage will be a little more competitive, a little more balanced, but we will see,” Swinney said.

“They pushed through pretty good. I liked the mindset they had today then they had Saturday,” he continued. “I thought the mindset of the team was better.”