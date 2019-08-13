Swinney's Tuesday Practice Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media on Tuesday following the Tigers’ situational scrimmage at Death Valley.
Watch Swinney discuss some of the scrimmage standouts, injury updates and much more on TCITV:
Clemson held a situational scrimmage at Death Valley Tuesday morning in Clemson as it wrapped up its morning session of Day 10 in fall camp. The Tigers worked on first-down situations, second-down (…)
When asked Monday night which freshmen he thought would avoid a redshirt this coming season, Dabo Swinney did not hesitate with his answer. “Ngata! For sure! Fo sho,” Clemson’s head coach said (…)
The media caught up with red-shirt freshman K.J. Henry following Monday’s practice at Jervey Meadows. Henry said he is more confident in his body after a year in the program and knows his team expects a (…)
Since 2014, few teams around the country have been as good at defensive end than Clemson. The Tigers have had seven defensive ends that were drafted by NFL teams, four of which were selected in the (…)
Strongsville (Ohio) tackle Blake Miller is one of the Midwest’s best young O-line prospects. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound class of 2022 recruit has collected several scholarship offers already thanks to his size, (…)
What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today? A number of things including the latest edition of The Insider Report, an Amari Rodgers injury update and Dabo Swinney gives the latest on the battle at (…)
After earning near-unanimous freshman All-America recognition as a reserve last season, Xavier Thomas might seem like a shoo-in for one of Clemson’s starting defensive end spots in 2019 now that its Power (…)
The early returns on Clemson’s defense from the first scrimmage of fall camp this past Saturday were good. Defensive coordinator Brent Venables and head coach Dabo Swinney seemed to be pleased, especially (…)