Former Clemson great named one of college football’s best ever

Former Clemson running back C.J. Spiller was named Wednesday by CBS Sports.com as one of the greatest college football players of all-time.

The Clemson great, who had his No. 28 retired in 2010, was listed as an Honorable Mention on the network’s all-time All-American Team as college Football celebrates 150 years this season. Spiller was honored as a punt and kick return specialist on the all-time team.

Spiller is perhaps the best overall player in Clemson history. His 7,588 all-purpose yards is the most in ACC history and is second best in the NCAA.

He rushed for 3,547 yards in his Clemson career, while also receiving 1,420 more. He also had 569 punt return yards and 2,052 kick return yards.

Spiller’s 8 touchdown returns on punts and kickoffs is still an NCAA record, while his 4 kickoff returns for touchdowns in one season (2009) is still a single season best in the ACC and the NCAA. His 7-career kickoff returns for touchdowns is still an NCAA record for a career.

Spiller was a unanimous First-Team All-American in 2009. He was the ACC Player of the Year that season as well. He rushed for 1,212 yards and had 2,680 all-purpose yards and scored 21 touchdowns. He finished No. 6 in the Heisman Trophy race, tying former Clemson quarterback Steve Fuller for the best finish in school history at the time.

Spiller scored a Clemson record 51 total touchdowns in his career. He was a first-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2010 NFL Draft, and recently just retired from the league.

In July, Spiller was elected to serve on IPTAY’s Board of Directors. He has been elected to serve a two-year term.

