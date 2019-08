Clemson defensive end Justin Mascoll has a simple response for those that think there will be a drop-off in production from the Tigers’ defensive line unit this season after the departures of Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and Austin Bryant to the NFL.

“We don’t listen to the critics,” Mascoll said. “We don’t listen to what people have to say. We just focus on us, do our jobs 1-11 and just compete day in and day out.”

Watch Mascoll’s full interview with the media on TCITV: