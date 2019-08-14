Ross looks to build on impressive rookie season

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross enters his sophomore season after an amazing freshman campaign in 2018.

The Alabama native finished the 2018 season with 46 catches for 1,000 yards and 9 touchdowns. His 1,000 yards led the Tigers.

Ross came up huge in the College Football Playoff games with 12 catches for 301 yards and 3 touchdowns while helping Clemson to its second national championship in three years.

What’s in store for his second season in Tigertown?

—video courtesy of the ACC Digital Network