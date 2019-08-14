Top Florida WR locks in Clemson visit

Clemson’s marquee showdown vs. Texas A&M on Sept. 7 at Death Valley is expected to attract a significant amount of star power from a recruiting standpoint.

The Clemson Insider has already confirmed names of several high-profile prospects planning to be in attendance for the contest, including Matthews (N.C.) Weddington five-star Will Shipley, the nation’s No. 1 junior all-purpose back.

Another top prospect recently told The Clemson Insider that he will be on hand to watch the Tigers battle the Aggies. It is one of two visits that Melbourne (Fla.) Holy Trinity Academy four-star wide receiver James BlackStrain has locked in for the season so far.

“I will be attending Florida vs. Miami and Clemson vs. Texas A&M for sure,” he said.

It will mark the first visit to Clemson for BlackStrain. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder declined to offer a prediction for the outcome of the matchup vs. A&M but looks forward to seeing which team comes out on top.

“I’m real excited. I feel like it’s going to be a good game,” he said. “I’m not going to choose a favorite because the season didn’t start yet but I can’t wait to see the game.”

BlackStrain boasts an impressive offer list comprised of 30 schools, including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, LSU, Kentucky, Louisville, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Syracuse, Penn State, Purdue, Utah and others.

Among the programs that have offered, BlackStrain says a few are standing out as far as how hard they’re recruiting him, though he has not yet announced any official top schools of his.

“Florida is coming at me hard,” he said. “LSU is showing a lot of love. I’ve been in touch with Purdue lately. I don’t have any big-time favorites, I have a selective few I like personally.”

Clemson only offers a select few wideouts in each class. If BlackStrain is fortunate enough to earn one of those coveted offers from the Tigers in the 2021 cycle, he says it would certainly shake things up.

“I’m probably going to commit this spring,” he said when asked about his decision timeline. “Clemson offering would change my recruitment definitely.”

As a sophomore last season, BlackStrain caught 39 passes for 715 yards and six touchdowns. To this point in his high school career, he has recorded 66 receptions for 1,270 yards and 13 scores.