Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins is considered one of the best receivers in the country entering the 2019 season.

Last year, the junior led all Tiger pass catchers with 59 receptions and 12 touchdowns for 936 yards. He enters 2019 with 76 career receptions for 1,281 yards and 14 touchdowns.

See what makes Higgins so special for Clemson.

—video courtesy of the ACC Digital Network