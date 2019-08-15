Tour of Champions: Latham says Clemson visit was amazing

Football

BRADENTON, Fla. — The first stop of this year’s Tour of Champions in Florida was to IMG Academy.  It was the third year in a row that The Clemson Insider visited IMG.

Following a shortened practice Thursday morning TCI caught up with 2021 lineman JC Latham.  Latham talks about IMG, the Tigers and more in this exclusive video.

