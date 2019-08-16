Clemson commit Allen ‘ready to get after it’

Clemson commitment Sergio Allen will kick off his senior season with Peach County High School (Fort Valley, Ga.) on Aug. 31.

The Clemson Insider caught up with the four-star linebacker as he prepares for his team’s season-opener at Northside (Warner Robins, Ga.).

Allen is ready to give it his all in his final go-round on the high school gridiron.

“Everything’s looking good, everything is feeling good,” he said. “I’m ready to get after it!”

Allen helped Peach County to state title game appearances in each of the last two seasons, though the team lost by a combined five points to Calhoun (Calhoun, Ga.) and Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.) in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

After coming up just short on both occasions, Allen is motivated to ultimately lead Peach County to a state crown in his last high school campaign.

“My main goal is to go 1-0 every week and progress each day, and if we do that consistently, get to the region championship,” he said. “After that I want to peak at the right time around playoffs and grind our way to a state championship.”

Allen is coming off a big junior season in 2018, when he posted 122 total tackles including 11 for loss and six sacks, but the top prospect isn’t satisfied and wants to be even better for his team this year.

“All summer I’ve been working on speed, and I feel like I’ve gotten faster but I’m still working,” he said, “and I also want more explosion.”

Allen has been keeping in touch with the Clemson staff heading into his senior year. Defensive coordinator Brent Venables is excited about what Allen will bring to the table for the Tigers when he joins the team ahead of the 2020 season.

“He told me I’m an all-around guy,” Allen said, “that it’s rare to find versatile LB’s like me and he can’t wait to blitz me. He told me I fit perfect.”

Allen is considered a top-250 national prospect in the 2020 class by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. He is ranked as the No. 3 inside linebacker and No. 149 overall prospect in his class by ESPN.