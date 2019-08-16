Dixon continues to push himself to get better

As a freshman, Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon rushed for 547 yards and totaled five rushing touchdowns in helping the Tigers to a national championship.

Dixon ranked fifth in the country among qualified backs with 8.8 yards per carry, which is a school record for players who rush for at least 300 yards in a season.

With having such an impressive freshman year, one might think co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott had a lot to say about the sophomore during fall camp.

“That’s a good thing you haven’t heard his name,” Elliott said. “He’s doing what he is supposed to do.”

Elliott continued to praise Dixon.

“I’ll tell you what. He has matured a lot. He understands the expectations of being the guy that comes in right behind Travis (Etienne) and there is no drop off … I was pleased with his performance today.”

To Dixon, a quiet camp is a smooth camp. He’s no longer having to learn the playbook.

“It just flows like muscle memory,” the sophomore said. “Everything has been going smooth this camp because last year I was getting to know the plays and getting to know the structure. It just flows … everything has been going well.”

For fall camp to be smooth sailing for the running back, he admits he had to spend much of the off-season learning more than how to block and how to carry the ball.

“That is what I’ve really been pushing myself to learn better. I think I’ve done pretty well,” Dixon said.

“I know there has been a problem with my running (style) being too high. I’ve been practicing on that as well,” he later continued. “Lowering my pads and getting lower while I run and still have momentum and speed. I’ve been working at that, and I’ve gotten better at that.”

