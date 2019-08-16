Tour of Champions: 5-star Capehart pitching Clemson to 5-star Burch

Last month, Clemson commitment Demonte Capehart announced his intention to transfer from Hartsville (S.C.) High School to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

It was not an easy decision for the five-star defensive tackle to leave his family, friends and hometown behind to attend IMG. However, Capehart knows he will benefit from the top-notch coaching staff and facilities the academy has to offer and be better prepared for the next level because of it.

The Clemson Insider traveled to IMG Academy for the third straight year as part of our Tour of Champions and caught up with Capehart there about his move to the Sunshine State and much more.

“It was hard at first,” he said of transferring. “But then again, people have to do gut checks and they have to grow up and do what’s best for you and your family.”

The fact that Capehart will face other top prep players from around the country on a regular basis was another factor in his choice to change schools.

“I’m going to get better,” he said. “We’re going to get better as a whole. And competing against the best players every day, that’s just a wish I’ve been wishing for a long time.”

Capehart, who committed to Clemson in June 2018, is expected to sign with the Tigers in December ahead of January enrollment. The 6-foot-5, 294-pounder is a big part of Clemson’s historic 2020 D-line class that also features five-stars Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy and four-star Tre Williams.

“I know we have a very humble group,” Capehart said. “We know what we can do. We’re not cocky about it, we’re just humble. We’re going to work together and we’re going to take our steps as we can.”

As good as the aforementioned group is, Clemson hopes to welcome one more five-star defensive lineman to the fold this cycle in Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School’s Jordan Burch.

Capehart is doing his best to recruit his fellow Palmetto State native and make his pitch for why Burch should jump on board with the Tigers.

“I told him, like straight up, Clemson — there’s no other place like Clemson,” Capehart said. “And he basically agreed (about) the program. But at the end of the day he’s going to make his decision. So, the only thing I can do is preach to him how good Clemson’s program is from everybody else.”

Capehart is rated as a five-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, which ranks him as the No. 2 defensive tackle and No. 30 overall prospect in the 2020 class.