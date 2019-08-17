Tour of Champions: 1-on-1 with 5-star Demarkcus Bowman

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland five-star running back and Clemson commit Demarkcus Bowman rushed for two touchdowns Friday in his team’s 43-20 victory over Osceola Kissimmee in the 2019 Kickoff Classic at Lakeland’s Bryant Stadium.

The Clemson Insider was on hand for the contest as part of our Tour of Champions and spoke with Bowman afterward.

Watch Bowman discuss his strong performance, why he fell in love with Clemson during the recruiting process, his relationship with the coaches and more in this exclusive interview with TCI!

