Tour of Champions: Head coach says Clemson getting a special RB in Bowman

LAKELAND, Fla. — Five-star Clemson running back commit Demarkcus Bowman put on a show Friday in Lakeland (Fla.) High Schoool’s 43-20 victory over Osceola in the 2019 Kickoff Classic at Lakeland’s Byant Stadium.

Bowman scored two touchdowns of 29 and 2 yards in his team’s win.

After the game, The Clemson Insider caught up with Bowman’s head coach, Bill Castle, to talk about the Tigers’ 5-star running back commit.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.