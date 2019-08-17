What They Are Saying: Cain shines for Colts

Former Clemson wide receiver Deon Cain had a strong performance in the Indianapolis Colts’ second preseason game Saturday.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Cain on Twitter.

Deon Cain: six receptions, 81 yards so far. Tore his ACL just 373 days ago, but you’d never know it. — Andrew Walker (@AWalkerColts) August 17, 2019

Beauty of a catch there from Deon Cain. We're seeing more and more and more from him as this preseason progresses. Love the upside in No. 11. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 17, 2019

Deon Cain. Snags a Phillip Walker pass and gets some nice YAC. A pickup of 38 yards and the #Colts are at the Cleveland 38. — Andrew Walker (@AWalkerColts) August 17, 2019

Boy Deon Cain is having himself a game. Reaches to the sky to pull it down. Size helps. — UnderDog Sports Podcast (@UnderDogSports4) August 17, 2019

Deon Cain makes his first catch, diving for a ball that was tipped at the line! — The Cody Felger Podcast (@CodyFelgerPod) August 17, 2019

Deon Cain quickly making up for his lone miscue. He has five catches for 70 yards on six targets. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 17, 2019

Latest #Colts Camp Notebook: -Couple defenders make some notable plays against Baker Mayfield

-Startings reps grow for Deon Cain

-Expect more starters to play this coming Saturdayhttps://t.co/5tb99vey0O — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 15, 2019

Deon Cain makes an excellent catch on a ball thrown a little behind him. Got down earlier to make a low catch. Continues to look good — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 17, 2019

Deon Cain just made an impossible catch vs Marvell Tell, who grabbed a fist full of his jersey and got flagged. Cain made a ridiculous adjustment and made the deep reception anyway. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 12, 2019

Deon Cain having a good game — UnderDog Sports Podcast (@UnderDogSports4) August 17, 2019

