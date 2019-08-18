Clemson commit excited to get on field again after injury

Fully healthy again, Clemson commitment John Williams made his long-awaited return to game action this weekend and is happy to be back on the field with no limitations.

The four-star offensive lineman from Canton (Ga.) Creekview, who underwent surgery for a torn labrum at the end of last year, was back on the gridiron in his team’s preseason game vs. Cherokee on Friday night.

“I had a good scrimmage,” Williams told The Clemson Insider. “My shoulder is healed and it feel great to get back out there.”

Heading into his senior season with the Canton Grizzlies, Williams has one main objective – maul the competition.

“My goal is to completely dominate the field this year,” he said. “I want to be the best player on the field every snap at all times and I want everyone in the stadium to know it.”

Williams, who committed to Clemson last September, has been receiving encouragement from offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell as he gets ready to embark on his final high school football campaign.

“He’s been telling me to kill it on and off the field,” Williams said. “To always improve and keep the tunnel vision. He also talks about how excited he is for this upcoming class to get on campus.”

Williams said he will try to make it to Death Valley for all of Clemson’s home games this fall, and he believes another special season is in store for the Tigers.

“I’m excited for what’s to come,” he said. “Tigers are gonna be 15-0 again!”

Williams is rated as a four-star prospect by both Rivals and ESPN. He gave his verbal commitment to Clemson on Sept. 1, 2018, before the season-opener vs. Furman.

