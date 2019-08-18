Henry taking a step forward at defensive end

With Justin Foster missing Clemson’s last full scrimmage this past Thursday at Memorial Stadium, K.J. Henry had an opportunity to show what he can do while playing with the first-team defense. The defensive end did not waste the opportunity.

The redshirt freshman was praised for his play by both head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator Brent Venables following the scrimmage.

“I think it starts with me,” Henry said. “Everybody can have confidence in me, but if I don’t have confidence in myself then there is no point. I think that was a big decision in me redshirting last year. So, I think that is the progress I made, and I am more confident right now.”

With two days left in fall camp, Henry has been one of the stars of camp to this point. He has been flying around making plays, playing well enough that Venables, right now, lists him as one of the Tigers’ five co-starters at defensive end.

Always known as a good pass rusher, Henry has made significant strides playing against the run.

“I think I have improved from last year, but I still have a ways to go,” he said. “It is definitely something me and Coach Swinney have talked about. There is a standard here and I am not there, yet. I am definitely working to get there, and I am definitely taking steps forward.”

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.