Top tight end impressed by the people at Clemson

Recruiting in the class of 2021 is about to heat up beginning Sept. 1. That is when college football coaches can begin actively reaching out to and communicating with juniors.

One of the country’s top 2021 tight end prospects, who hopes the defending national champs will come calling, is Savannah (Tenn.) Hardin County four-star Hudson Wolfe.

“I haven’t heard from (Clemson) since I took my visit but hopefully we will be in contact after September 1 when they can start contacting me,” he told The Clemson Insider.

Ranked as high as the No. 2 tight end in the 2021 class by Rivals, Wolfe made his way to Clemson for an unofficial visit in March.

Looking back on the experience, what stood out most to the 6-foot-6, 240-pound recruit?

“Their winning program first of all,” Wolfe said. “Then, when I did take my visit, they were some of the best people I have met! That’s what I remember the most, the people.”

Wolfe expressed his wish to visit Clemson again on a game day this season if his schedule allows.

“I have not been to a game but I’m sure the atmosphere in Death Valley is unreal,” he said.

Wolfe has already received verbal offers from a slew of schools such as Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn, Arkansas, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

It’s hard for Wolfe to say which programs are showing the most interest at this point in the process, but that should change when coaches can start buzzing his phone next month.

“I’m hoping it will all increase when they are able to make contact,” he said.

If everything goes according to plan, Wolfe will be committed to a school by this time next year.

“I plan on having a decision made by spring next year but I do not have a set timeline,” he said. “It will be just when my family and I feel confident and ready to make the decision.”