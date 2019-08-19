Swinney on being No. 1: "beats not being ranked because everybody thinks you stink"

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked the pros and cons of being ranked No. 1 in the preseason.

“I guess that beats not being ranked at all because everybody thinks you stink,” said Swinney.

Watch his response on TCITV:

