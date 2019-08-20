Jones ready to burst on scene in 2019

Clemson redshirt freshman linebacker Mike Jones met with the media Tuesday afternoon following the Tigers’ final practice of fall camp.

Jones went in-depth on the improvements he has made since last year, both physically and mentally, Brent Venables’ expectations for the linebacker corps, and much more. Watch his interview on TCITV:

