Tigers turn their attention to Georgia Tech

Top-ranked Clemson concludes fall camp today, and it could not come at a better time. The Tigers are a little beat up heading into the final day and with game prep already beginning, head coach Dabo Swinney has already started to tone things down just a bit when it comes to hitting and tackling.

It is all part of a plan he changed up this year considering Clemson is starting the season two days earlier than it normally does. In fact, the Tigers’ season opener against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29, marks the earliest a Clemson team had opened a season in its 124-year history.

However, Swinney said camp was not too difficult, as he tried to keep things the same on the schedule for the most part.

“We are a young team, so we had a couple of different things from a practice standpoint because we have some youth a little different than maybe last year,” he said. “We had a veteran team that probably could have played the first day of camp.

“There was a different tweak here and there on the practice schedule, but as far as our process of getting ready, not much has changed. It has been good.”

The biggest difference in camp came on Monday. Swinney switched things up a little because the Tigers have two less days to get ready for a game than it normally does at this time.

“We’re into game week here this week. So, we tweaked it just a little bit,” he said. “It has been good. The way we take care of them, our weights and all the stuff that we do. We have a good plan in place. But, as most teams, we’re a little beat up in camp, but for the most part, hopefully, by Wednesday or Thursday, these guys will have a little more spring in their leg.”

Swinney says there is not a lot of contact left between now and Aug. 29 when Clemson hosts Georgia Tech at 8 p.m. The players will have a lite practice today before getting Wednesday off as they begin the first day of classes.

The Tigers will return to practice on Thursday and will be into full game-week mode.

“Because we will get into all game prep, Friday is kind of our mock game, situation stuff,” Swinney said. “Then Saturday we are just in shorts and Sunday is kind of like a Monday to us, that is how we treat it and start getting ready to play.

“So, there is not a lot of contact left. Now it is about trying to get them fueled and ready.”