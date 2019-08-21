Elite 2021 OL talks interest in Tigers

Orem (Utah) offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia figures to see his recruitment heat up quickly in a couple of weeks. He is one of the top prospects at his position in the country, and starting Sept. 1, college football coaches can begin actively reaching out to student-athletes in the class of 2021.

Suamataia has been drawing early interest from the defending national champions, among many other schools. The 6-foot-5, 280-pounder already has verbal offers to play for many of the top programs across college football including Oregon, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Stanford, Southern Cal and Washington.

TCI recently caught up with Suamataia about his interest in Clemson and where things stand with the Tigers right now.

“I get lots of mail from Clemson, and I follow what they do on Twitter,” he said. “As far as interest from other schools, just lots of mail but I’m sure things will be more personal after Sept. 1.”

Suamataia visited Clemson in June as part of a Southeastern swing that also included stops at Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. However, Suamataia’s visit to Clemson was brief, so he is looking to return to campus in hopes of a more comprehensive experience.

“I’d like to visit again,” he said. “I didn’t feel like I got to really talk to any of the coaches and get a feel of what they are looking for.”

One staffer Suamataia had a chance to talk with was strength & conditioning coach Joey Batson.

Said Suamataia: “I also like the strength coach and that’s who I enjoyed on the visit because he spoke to what I want to do to get better.”

Suamataia is trying to concentrate on being the best he can be as a junior this season and letting his father handle planning college visits. Their plan right now is to take a lot of visits and camp at various schools next summer. Clemson is one of the schools he intends to camp at.

When Suamataia reflects on his experience at Clemson this summer, it was the vibe there which he was particularly impressed by, and he is hoping to see the Tigers eventually join his offer list.

“Clemson to me represented a movement that felt different, kind of like they were sure of the direction. It was great to see the confidence from the players we met.” he said. “And if I was blessed to be offered it would mean a lot because they are winners, and to be mentioned to carry that title is humbling. They are proven winners.”

Suamataia is ranked as a top-100 national prospect in the 2021 class by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. He is the No. 12 offensive tackle and No. 58 overall prospect regardless of position according to the 247Sports Composite.