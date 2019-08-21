Illustrious magazine picks Clemson to repeat

It looks Clemson vs. Alabama Part V is going to happen, again. At least that is what three of the writers of Sports Illustrated think.

SI.com revealed its College Football Playoff Crystal Ball picks for the 2019 football season on Wednesday, along with its darkhorse picks, predictions and more.

Of SI.com’s six college football writers, five picked the Tigers to repeat as national champions, and all six picked Clemson to make it to the national championship game, the only school picked by all six writers to do so.

The five writers who picked the Tigers to win it all again where Joan Niesen, Laken Litman, Scooby Axson, Max Meyer and Michael Shapiro. Ross Dellenger was the only writer to pick someone else to win the national title and he chose Alabama.

Of the six writers, Dellenger, Niesen and Litman think Clemson and Alabama will meet for a fourth time in the CFP National Championship Game and for the fifth straight year overall.

Axson, Meyer and Shapiro changed things up a little. All three of them think Clemson will advance to the championship game for a second straight year and fourth in five years, but the Tigers will face someone not named Alabama.

Axson thinks the Tigers will have a rematch against Ohio State in the title game, while Meyer and Shapiro predict a Clemson vs. Georgia title bout.

The five writers who picked the Tigers to win the national championship believe all Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson offense will be a main reason why. They also think Brent Venables and the defense will get things figured out without last year’s dominating defensive line because the talent level at Clemson is just too good.

“Swinney has transformed Clemson into a complete powerhouse,” Shapiro wrote. “He’ll be rewarded with a third national championship title in New Orleans in January of 2020.”

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.