Swinney says Clemson’s freshmen ‘are very self-aware’ of the process

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is pleased with what he saw from his football team in fall camp, especially from his young players.

“There is just only so much you can do,” he said. “I wish I could say, ‘Boom! They’re a junior.’ But it just doesn’t work that way.”

Swinney used running back Travis Etienne as a perfect example of how a player develops from his freshman year to his junior. The Jennings, Louisiana native rushed for 766 yards and scored 13 touchdowns in 2017 but broke out to set three school records and tie one ACC record for the Tigers last year.

On his way to earning ACC Player of the Year honors, Etienne rushed for a school record 1,658 yards, which led the ACC. He also set a record for rushing touchdowns in a season (24) and total touchdowns (26). His 26 total touchdowns tied the ACC record.

This year, Etienne is being mentioned as a possible Heisman Trophy Candidate.

“He was a good player as a freshman, but he is light years from where he was,” Swinney said. “There is only so far you can take guys, now you have to go play. They have to go play. They have to get some game confidence, game experience, game adjustments.”

The Clemson coach loves the attitude of his freshmen class. He thinks they are serious about getting better and will do anything they can to help the football team.

“Football is important to them,” he said. “We have a lot of enthusiasm with those guys and that is a huge thing. They don’t mind being coached. The biggest thing, though, is they have self-awareness.

“A lot of times when you have a problem is when freshmen are in denial of where they are and what they have to do. I don’t think we have any of those guys that are in denial. They are all aware of, ‘Okay, here is where I am. Here is where I am. Here is where I am. And whooh! We all have a long way to go.’”

Swinney says even the guys they think are going to help them right away, like Joseph Ngata, is not anywhere near what he is going to be when he is a junior.

“All of them are very self-aware of what they have to do to be better players,” the Tigers’ head coach said.

Swinney went on to tell the media that none of the freshmen feel like they should be the starter and the coaches are crazy or anything like that. They all have a great overall attitude and trust and respect the process they have to go through to be ready to help the team win.

“The good news is, with the (redshirt) rule change, they are all going to have an opportunity to play, and I love that,” Swinney said. “Again, it keeps everybody engaged. That is one of the worst things I always thought. When you said, ‘Hey, you are not going to play.’ Keeping them engaged was always a challenge.

“But when a guy knows he has a chance to play and you don’t know when it is, it keeps them much more in tuned week in and week out from a prep standpoint.”

Clemson kicks off the new season next Thursday at Memorial Stadium in Clemson when it hosts Georgia Tech. The game will kick off at 8 p.m., and will be televised by the ACC Network.

