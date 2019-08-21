Wallace believes safety group will be something special

Clemson safety K’Von Wallace talked with the media recently after practice. The senior is excited about the ability of the Tigers’ defense this season, especially their back seven. He believes they are putting together something special in the secondary.

Wallace on advice they are giving new safeties

“Trust the process. Believe in the coaches. Believe in yourself. Hold yourself accountable to watch film, to get sleep at night, to not party, and take advantage of every opportunity because nothing is guaranteed. Trust the guys ahead of you and believe in the process whether that’s weightlifting, eating right, or sleeping and continuing to keep your head down and go the extra mile watching film and things of that nature.”

Wallace on Freshman Jalyn Phillips

“He came in and made a big tackle in the back field, a tackle for loss. He got the whole defense (excited) and that was probably one of the highlights. When he made that tackle, the whole crowd went crazy. Having freshmen here that know what they are doing, letting us lead them, listening, and are always on us wanting to watch extra film to be those top tier players like we are. It’s very humbling to see and makes me better when I have to go teach it and then go do it and holds me accountable to the level of best is the standard as well.”

Wallace on being left off the pre-season all ACC team

“Honestly I haven’t even really noticed. I’m so locked in and anything outside even if I was to be selected, I probably wouldn’t even know myself. I’m locked in and am doing what I need to do to lead this team and to be the best defense in the country. Coming in as a freshman and playing, it never was about me, it was about doing my part and seeing what I could do to make the next man better than me. I want to leave a legacy so that the safeties behind me can be ten times better than me, have ten times better stats than me, become and be those preseason All-Americans. There’s nothing that can stop me from being the All-American this year, nothing stopping me from being a top-tier safety in the draft, or whatever the case may be. Like, last year, who was the number one team in the country for preseason and did they win a national championship—no. The only thing that matters is what goes on during the season.”

Wallace on Coach Dabo Swinney saying this might be the best back seven he’s ever had

“That means a lot. We work super hard to be in this position to hear those words. We do everything we can to gain his and Coach (Brent) Venables’ trust and just want to be the best that we can be for our team. I feel like we are that way because we are not selfish. Everybody matters, whether he’s a backup or a third team, and is held accountable. We just hold ourselves to a higher standard to be the best players and leaders and to bring those young guys along because everything that we do, they look up to. He’s just giving us credit for all the hard work we have been putting in and it’s going to pay off and be something special.”

