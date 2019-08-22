Swinney's Thursday Practice Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media following Thursday’s practice behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

Thursday’s practice was the official start of game week for next Thursday’s season opener against Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

Swinney spoke about practice, Georgia Tech, his team and much more.

Watch Swinney’s interview with the media on TCITV.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.