Clemson’s projected depth chart for season opener

Clemson has not officially released its depth chart, something it will likely do on Monday when Dabo Swinney hosts the first of his weekly press conferences during the regular season. The top-ranked Tigers host Georgia Tech Thursday at Memorial Stadium in Clemson to open the 2019 regular season.
However, during preseason camp Swinney and his coordinators gave the media a few nuggets here and there on what the depth chart on offense and defense might look like when it opens the season.
For instance, it’s a no-brainer Trevor Lawrence will be the Tigers’ starting quarterback and Travis Etienne will be the starting running back. Swinney himself announced the offensive line’s starters after a scrimmage a few weeks back, while again, it is obvious that Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross are two of the three starting receivers.
From what Swinney said Thursday night, and throughout fall camp, it appears senior Diondre Overton will start as the Tigers’ slot receiver and J.C. Chalk will start at tight end.
On the defensive line things are a little more open. In fact, it is wide open at defensive end.
Swinney, again, said Thursday night they do not know who they will start at defensive end against Georgia Tech, so they’re classifying five players as co-starters. He said it could go that way all year long or until someone starts showing separation.
The Clemson head coach said all five guys will play a lot and it will be a good rotation.
At linebacker, the starters have been set for a while, something defensive coordinator Brent Venables hinted after the second scrimmage. However, there is still some question marks behind them, especially since Baylon Spector and Jake Venables missed so much time of fall camp with hamstring injuries.
The secondary is a little more set for now. A.J. Terrell will start at one corner spot, while seniors Tanner Muse and K’Von Wallace are the safeties. Swinney said Thursday Derion Kendrick will get the start at the other corner position.
On special teams, B.T. Potter will handle all kick duties it appears, while senior Will Spiers has appeared to retain his job as the starting punter.
Below is a projected depth chart from this writer and is not an official Clemson depth chart:
OFFENSE
LT Jackson Carman, So., 6-5, 335
Blake Vinson, So., 6-4, 295
LG John Simpson, Sr., 6-4, 323
Matt Bockhorst, So., 6-4, 307
C Sean Pollard, Sr., 6-5, 302
Cade Stewart, Jr., 6-3, 306 (questionable for GT game due to ankle injury)
RG Gage Cervenka, Sr., 6-3, 322
Chandler Reeves, Jr., 6-6, 290
RT Tremayne Anchrum, Sr., 6-2, 311
Jordan McFadden, Fr., 6-3, 295
TE J.C. Chalk, Jr., 6-3, 246
Jaelyn Lay, Fr., 6-6, 273
WR Tee Higgins, Jr., 6-4, 217
Joseph Ngata, Fr., 6-4, 218
QB Trevor Lawrence, So., 6-6, 220
Chase Brice, So., 6-3, 229
RB Travis Etienne, Jr., 5-10, 208
Lyn-J Dixon, So., 5-10, 196
WR Diondre Overton, Sr., 6-4, 213
Cornell Powell, Jr., 6-0, 211
WR Justyn Ross, So., 6-4, 211
Joseph Ngata, Fr., 6-4, 218
DEFENSE
DE Justin Foster, Jr., 6-2, 262 or
Xavier Thomas, So., 6-2, 268 or
Justin Mascoll, Fr., 6-4, 260
DT Nyles Pinckney, Sr., 6-1, 290
Xavier Kelly, Jr., 6-4, 302
DT Jordan Williams, So., 6-4, 303
Tyler Davis, Fr., 6-1, 298
DE Logan Rudolph, So., 6-2, 249 or
K.J. Henry, So., 6-4, 251
SAM LB Isaiah Simmons, Jr., 6-4, 231
Mike Jones, Fr., 6-0, 216
MIKE LB James Skalski, Jr., 6-0, 234
Jake Venables, Fr., 6-1, 235
WILL LB Chad Smith, Sr., 6-3, 233
Baylon Spector, So., 6-1, 233
CB Derion Kendrick, So., 6-0, 189
Sheridan Jones, Fr., 6-1, 183
SS K’Von Wallace, Sr., 5-11, 202
Denzel Johnson, Sr., 6-0, 208
FS Tanner Muse, Sr., 6-1, 228
Nolan Turner, Jr., 6-1, 201
CB A.J. Terrell, Jr., 6-2, 191
Mario Goodrich, So., 6-0, 194
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK B.T. Potter, So., 5-10, 184
Steven Sawicki, Sr., 6-3, 237
P Will Spiers, Sr., 6-5, 231
Aidan Swanson, Fr., 6-3, 181
