Clemson’s projected depth chart for season opener

Clemson has not officially released its depth chart, something it will likely do on Monday when Dabo Swinney hosts the first of his weekly press conferences during the regular season. The top-ranked Tigers host Georgia Tech Thursday at Memorial Stadium in Clemson to open the 2019 regular season.

However, during preseason camp Swinney and his coordinators gave the media a few nuggets here and there on what the depth chart on offense and defense might look like when it opens the season.

For instance, it’s a no-brainer Trevor Lawrence will be the Tigers’ starting quarterback and Travis Etienne will be the starting running back. Swinney himself announced the offensive line’s starters after a scrimmage a few weeks back, while again, it is obvious that Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross are two of the three starting receivers.

From what Swinney said Thursday night, and throughout fall camp, it appears senior Diondre Overton will start as the Tigers’ slot receiver and J.C. Chalk will start at tight end.

On the defensive line things are a little more open. In fact, it is wide open at defensive end.

Swinney, again, said Thursday night they do not know who they will start at defensive end against Georgia Tech, so they’re classifying five players as co-starters. He said it could go that way all year long or until someone starts showing separation.

The Clemson head coach said all five guys will play a lot and it will be a good rotation.

At linebacker, the starters have been set for a while, something defensive coordinator Brent Venables hinted after the second scrimmage. However, there is still some question marks behind them, especially since Baylon Spector and Jake Venables missed so much time of fall camp with hamstring injuries.

The secondary is a little more set for now. A.J. Terrell will start at one corner spot, while seniors Tanner Muse and K’Von Wallace are the safeties. Swinney said Thursday Derion Kendrick will get the start at the other corner position.

On special teams, B.T. Potter will handle all kick duties it appears, while senior Will Spiers has appeared to retain his job as the starting punter.

Below is a projected depth chart from this writer and is not an official Clemson depth chart:

OFFENSE

LT Jackson Carman, So., 6-5, 335

Blake Vinson, So., 6-4, 295

LG John Simpson, Sr., 6-4, 323

Matt Bockhorst, So., 6-4, 307

C Sean Pollard, Sr., 6-5, 302

Cade Stewart, Jr., 6-3, 306 (questionable for GT game due to ankle injury)

RG Gage Cervenka, Sr., 6-3, 322

Chandler Reeves, Jr., 6-6, 290

RT Tremayne Anchrum, Sr., 6-2, 311

Jordan McFadden, Fr., 6-3, 295

TE J.C. Chalk, Jr., 6-3, 246

Jaelyn Lay, Fr., 6-6, 273

WR Tee Higgins, Jr., 6-4, 217

Joseph Ngata, Fr., 6-4, 218

QB Trevor Lawrence, So., 6-6, 220

Chase Brice, So., 6-3, 229

RB Travis Etienne, Jr., 5-10, 208

Lyn-J Dixon, So., 5-10, 196

WR Diondre Overton, Sr., 6-4, 213

Cornell Powell, Jr., 6-0, 211

WR Justyn Ross, So., 6-4, 211

Joseph Ngata, Fr., 6-4, 218

DEFENSE

DE Justin Foster, Jr., 6-2, 262 or

Xavier Thomas, So., 6-2, 268 or

Justin Mascoll, Fr., 6-4, 260

DT Nyles Pinckney, Sr., 6-1, 290

Xavier Kelly, Jr., 6-4, 302

DT Jordan Williams, So., 6-4, 303

Tyler Davis, Fr., 6-1, 298

DE Logan Rudolph, So., 6-2, 249 or

K.J. Henry, So., 6-4, 251

SAM LB Isaiah Simmons, Jr., 6-4, 231

Mike Jones, Fr., 6-0, 216

MIKE LB James Skalski, Jr., 6-0, 234

Jake Venables, Fr., 6-1, 235

WILL LB Chad Smith, Sr., 6-3, 233

Baylon Spector, So., 6-1, 233

CB Derion Kendrick, So., 6-0, 189

Sheridan Jones, Fr., 6-1, 183

SS K’Von Wallace, Sr., 5-11, 202

Denzel Johnson, Sr., 6-0, 208

FS Tanner Muse, Sr., 6-1, 228

Nolan Turner, Jr., 6-1, 201

CB A.J. Terrell, Jr., 6-2, 191

Mario Goodrich, So., 6-0, 194

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK B.T. Potter, So., 5-10, 184

Steven Sawicki, Sr., 6-3, 237

P Will Spiers, Sr., 6-5, 231

Aidan Swanson, Fr., 6-3, 181

