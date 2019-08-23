Tour of Champions: E.J. Williams First Half Touchdown

Tour of Champions: E.J. Williams First Half Touchdown

MONTGOMERY, Ala.  —  The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions attended Central High School’s game with Hoover High Friday night. Four-star receiver E.J. Williams had a nice touchdown catch in the second quarter.

