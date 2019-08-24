After tough loss, Williams turns focus to father, announcement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Following a tough loss in his team’s season-opener, Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star wide receiver E.J. Williams must turn the page and get ready to let the world know where he will continue his academic and football career.

The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions made a stop in Montgomery on Friday night to see Williams and Central High School play Hoover (Ala.) High in the 2019 Kickoff Classic at the Cramton Bowl. Hoover kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to beat Central, 17-14.

Less than 24 hours later, Williams — who had several catches, including a touchdown, in the contest — will announce his college decision during a ceremony at Central High School at 2 p.m. eastern time.

It will be a special day for Williams, who wanted to announce his commitment on Aug. 24 – the date of his late father’s death.

“Really just a day honoring my father, honoring my family,” Williams said, previewing the announcement. “Not just him, it’s about my family – military family. Committing on the day that he passed away is just a very special day to me, and I know he’s looking down and he’s very proud of what I’m doing.”

TCI’s forecast for Williams remains sunny heading into the announcement. Alabama, Auburn, LSU and Tennessee are other schools that have been in the mix.

The last unofficial visit Williams made was to Clemson for the All In Cookout in late July, when he was able to spend quality time around Dabo Swinney and the coaching staff as well as most of the Tigers’ commitments.

“It was a great experience,” Williams said. “I got out there, watched Dabo and all them have fun with dodgeball and karaoke and things like that. It was just an overall great experience.”

Williams, who owns two dozen offers in total, has been heavily recruited for quite a while. So, he will breathe a sigh of relief when his recruitment is all wrapped up following Saturday’s announcement.

“I feel like it’s going to be a large weight lifted off my shoulders,” he said. “No more stress, just going to be focused on Red Devil Football.”

