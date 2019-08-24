TCI's Tour of Champions: Tyler Venables Photo Gallery

Clemson commit Tyler Venables opened the 2019 football season the way he ended the 2018 season, making spectacular plays. The 2020 safety commit led his Daniel Lions to a 44-0 victory over Liberty High School Friday night in Liberty, S.C.

The Clemson Insider, as part of our Tour of Champions Series, was on hand to record some of the action from Friday night’s game. Check out Venables in action in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

