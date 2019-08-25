Central coach sees bright future ahead for new Clemson commit

Up until last year, Jamey DuBose had current Clemson receiver Justyn Ross in his receiving corps at Central High School in Phenix City, Ala. For the past few years, DuBose has also been lucky to have new Clemson commit E.J. Williams catching passes for his team.

“We’ve been fortunate,” the Central head coach told The Clemson Insider prior to Williams’ commitment announcement ceremony Saturday. “But (E.J.) is just in a group of a long line of guys that’s kind of worked together.

“You’ve got Clemson says Wide Receiver U. I guess we could be considered Wide Receiver High School right now. So, we keep having some good ones come through, and I think we’re going to continue that over the next few years.”

Williams (6-3, 185), considered a top-100 national prospect in the 2020 class, will add more physical tools, athleticism and good hands to “Wide Receiver U” when he joins the team next year.

“First of all, he’s got a lot of length, and that gives him the opportunity to get some deep balls,” DuBose said. “You can throw it up, and he’s a very physical guy. He doesn’t mind contact, so he can go up and battle for the one-on-one balls. He’s going to give you that threat of stretching the field. I think he’s going to be a really big possession receiver coming with his size.”

Ross has gotten bigger and stronger since he arrived at Clemson in 2018, and DuBose believes Williams will also beef up when he gets in the Tigers’ strength & conditioning and nutritional programs.

“Justyn Ross went into Clemson and was about probably 190,” DuBose said. “After his freshman year, he’s pushing 215. So, once this guy gets into college and develops more in a strength & conditioning program and the nutritional program, E.J. could easily be another 215 guy, 220 guy. He could be a takeover type guy.”

DuBose, who has been Central’s head coach since 2014, has seen Williams in action a lot and thinks Tiger fans should be excited about what he’ll bring to the table in the future.

“He’s an explosive kid that can make a lot of good plays, and he’s made a lot of good plays,” DuBose said. “It’s hard to compare him to anybody … The length is different from Ross. Ross has the size, but E.J. has the length overall – his arm span is incredible. So, I think he’s got a bright future in front of him.”