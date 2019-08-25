Davis continues to move up

Freshman defensive tackle now listed as a co-starter for Georgia Tech game
In case you did not realize it on Saturday, there was a little movement in Clemson’s depth chart on the defensive side of the football.
The top-ranked Tigers released their official depth chart Saturday morning in advance of Thursday’s season opener against Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.
The movement on the depth chart came on the defensive line, but it was not where most might have expected. Freshman Tyler Davis is now listed as a co-starter at one of the defensive tackle spots, along with sophomore Jordan Williams.
Davis had an excellent fall camp, picking up with where he left off in the spring. Williams missed all of the spring with a leg injury, allowing the freshman to get most of his reps. However, Williams came into camp as the projected starter and, it appeared, he was in position to be the lone starter, along side senior Nyles Pinckney at defensive tackle.
But the Apopka, Florida native continued to catch the eye of the Clemson coaching staff throughout fall camp. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Davis was the most consistent player they had throughout the spring, summer and fall camp.
Ever since the spring, his teammates have been impressed with the 6-foot-1, 298-pound freshman.
“He is a freak. There is something about him,” right guard Gage Cervenka said. “You can definitely tell that he loves the game. He came in and he already knows what is going on. You can see that there is something different with him.
“We kind of like to call him ‘Baby Dex’ because he looks like a little ‘Baby Dex.’ He is a little bit smaller, but he is strong, and he is fast. He is going to be a great player. I am looking forward to seeing what he has got.”
Besides Davis’ move to co-starter status, there were some changes at defensive end as well. Just last week, Swinney said the Tigers’ had five co-starters at defensive end. However, Saturday’s depth chart revealed they only have three heading into the game against the Yellow Jackets.
Logan Rudolph and Justin Foster are co-starters at one defensive end position, while Xavier Thomas and Rudolph are listed as co-starters on the other side of the line. Freshmen K.J. Henry and Justin Mascoll are listed as backups at the two defensive end positions.
However, Swinney said to the media last Thursday evening that all five players will play and will play a lot against the Yellow Jackets. He says the competition could go well into the season unless someone starts to show clear separation during the games.
Clemson’s official depth chart for Georgia Tech game
OFFENSE
LT Jackson Carman, So., 6-5, 335
Jordan McFadden, Fr., 6-3, 295
LG John Simpson, Sr., 6-4, 323
Matt Bockhorst, So., 6-4, 307
C Sean Pollard, Sr., 6-5, 302
Cade Stewart, Jr., 6-3, 306 (questionable for GT game due to ankle injury)
RG Gage Cervenka, Sr., 6-3, 322
Chandler Reeves, Jr., 6-6, 290
RT Tremayne Anchrum, Sr., 6-2, 311
Blake Vinson, So., 6-4, 295
TE J.C. Chalk, Jr., 6-3, 246
Luke Price, So., 6-2, 230 or
Jaelyn Lay, Fr., 6-6, 273
WR Tee Higgins, Jr., 6-4, 217
Joseph Ngata, Fr., 6-4, 218
Brannon Spector, Fr., 6-1, 195
QB Trevor Lawrence, So., 6-6, 220
Chase Brice, So., 6-3, 229
Taisun Phommachanh, Fr., 6-3, 220
RB Travis Etienne, Jr., 5-10, 208
Lyn-J Dixon, So., 5-10, 196
Darien Rencher, Jr., 5-8, 195
WR Diondre Overton, Sr., 6-4, 213
T.J. Chase, Jr., 6-1, 190
Will Swinney, Jr., 5-8, 195
WR Justyn Ross, So., 6-4, 211
Cornell Powell, Jr., 6-0, 211
Frank Ladson, Fr., 6-3, 195
DEFENSE
DE Logan Rudolph, So., 6-2, 249 or
DE Justin Foster, Jr., 6-2, 262
K.J. Henry, So., 6-4, 251
DT Nyles Pinckney, Sr., 6-1, 290
Darnell Jefferies, Fr., 6-2, 280
Ruke Orhorhoro, Fr., 6-4, 285
DT Tyler Davis, Fr., 6-1, 298 or
Jordan Williams, So., 6-4, 303
Xavier Kelly, Jr., 6-4, 302
DE Xavier Thomas, So., 6-2, 268 or
Logan Rudolph, So., 6-2, 249
Justin Mascoll, Fr., 6-4, 260
SAM LB Isaiah Simmons, Jr., 6-4, 231
Mike Jones, Fr., 6-0, 216
MIKE LB James Skalski, Jr., 6-0, 234
Jake Venables, Fr., 6-1, 235
Kane Patterson, Fr., 6-1, 225
WILL LB Chad Smith, Sr., 6-3, 233
Baylon Spector, So., 6-1, 233
Keith Maguire, Fr., 6-2, 220
CB Derion Kendrick, So., 6-0, 189
Sheridan Jones, Fr., 6-1, 183
LeAnthony Williams, So., 5-11, 185
SS K’Von Wallace, Sr., 5-11, 202
Denzel Johnson, Sr., 6-0, 208
FS Tanner Muse, Sr., 6-1, 228
Nolan Turner, Jr., 6-1, 201
CB A.J. Terrell, Jr., 6-2, 191
Mario Goodrich, So., 6-0, 194
Andrew Booth, Fr., 6-0, 185
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK B.T. Potter, So., 5-10, 184
Steven Sawicki, Sr., 6-3, 237
P Will Spiers, Sr., 6-5, 231
Steven Sawicki, Sr., 6-3, 237
