Davis continues to move up

In case you did not realize it on Saturday, there was a little movement in Clemson’s depth chart on the defensive side of the football.

The top-ranked Tigers released their official depth chart Saturday morning in advance of Thursday’s season opener against Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

The movement on the depth chart came on the defensive line, but it was not where most might have expected. Freshman Tyler Davis is now listed as a co-starter at one of the defensive tackle spots, along with sophomore Jordan Williams.

Davis had an excellent fall camp, picking up with where he left off in the spring. Williams missed all of the spring with a leg injury, allowing the freshman to get most of his reps. However, Williams came into camp as the projected starter and, it appeared, he was in position to be the lone starter, along side senior Nyles Pinckney at defensive tackle.

But the Apopka, Florida native continued to catch the eye of the Clemson coaching staff throughout fall camp. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Davis was the most consistent player they had throughout the spring, summer and fall camp.

Ever since the spring, his teammates have been impressed with the 6-foot-1, 298-pound freshman.

“He is a freak. There is something about him,” right guard Gage Cervenka said. “You can definitely tell that he loves the game. He came in and he already knows what is going on. You can see that there is something different with him.

“We kind of like to call him ‘Baby Dex’ because he looks like a little ‘Baby Dex.’ He is a little bit smaller, but he is strong, and he is fast. He is going to be a great player. I am looking forward to seeing what he has got.”

Besides Davis’ move to co-starter status, there were some changes at defensive end as well. Just last week, Swinney said the Tigers’ had five co-starters at defensive end. However, Saturday’s depth chart revealed they only have three heading into the game against the Yellow Jackets.

Logan Rudolph and Justin Foster are co-starters at one defensive end position, while Xavier Thomas and Rudolph are listed as co-starters on the other side of the line. Freshmen K.J. Henry and Justin Mascoll are listed as backups at the two defensive end positions.

However, Swinney said to the media last Thursday evening that all five players will play and will play a lot against the Yellow Jackets. He says the competition could go well into the season unless someone starts to show clear separation during the games.

Clemson’s official depth chart for Georgia Tech game

OFFENSE

LT Jackson Carman, So., 6-5, 335

Jordan McFadden, Fr., 6-3, 295

LG John Simpson, Sr., 6-4, 323

Matt Bockhorst, So., 6-4, 307

C Sean Pollard, Sr., 6-5, 302

Cade Stewart, Jr., 6-3, 306 (questionable for GT game due to ankle injury)

RG Gage Cervenka, Sr., 6-3, 322

Chandler Reeves, Jr., 6-6, 290

RT Tremayne Anchrum, Sr., 6-2, 311

Blake Vinson, So., 6-4, 295

TE J.C. Chalk, Jr., 6-3, 246

Luke Price, So., 6-2, 230 or

Jaelyn Lay, Fr., 6-6, 273

WR Tee Higgins, Jr., 6-4, 217

Joseph Ngata, Fr., 6-4, 218

Brannon Spector, Fr., 6-1, 195

QB Trevor Lawrence, So., 6-6, 220

Chase Brice, So., 6-3, 229

Taisun Phommachanh, Fr., 6-3, 220

RB Travis Etienne, Jr., 5-10, 208

Lyn-J Dixon, So., 5-10, 196

Darien Rencher, Jr., 5-8, 195

WR Diondre Overton, Sr., 6-4, 213

T.J. Chase, Jr., 6-1, 190

Will Swinney, Jr., 5-8, 195

WR Justyn Ross, So., 6-4, 211

Cornell Powell, Jr., 6-0, 211

Frank Ladson, Fr., 6-3, 195

DEFENSE

DE Logan Rudolph, So., 6-2, 249 or

DE Justin Foster, Jr., 6-2, 262

K.J. Henry, So., 6-4, 251

DT Nyles Pinckney, Sr., 6-1, 290

Darnell Jefferies, Fr., 6-2, 280

Ruke Orhorhoro, Fr., 6-4, 285

DT Tyler Davis, Fr., 6-1, 298 or

Jordan Williams, So., 6-4, 303

Xavier Kelly, Jr., 6-4, 302

DE Xavier Thomas, So., 6-2, 268 or

Logan Rudolph, So., 6-2, 249

Justin Mascoll, Fr., 6-4, 260

SAM LB Isaiah Simmons, Jr., 6-4, 231

Mike Jones, Fr., 6-0, 216

MIKE LB James Skalski, Jr., 6-0, 234

Jake Venables, Fr., 6-1, 235

Kane Patterson, Fr., 6-1, 225

WILL LB Chad Smith, Sr., 6-3, 233

Baylon Spector, So., 6-1, 233

Keith Maguire, Fr., 6-2, 220

CB Derion Kendrick, So., 6-0, 189

Sheridan Jones, Fr., 6-1, 183

LeAnthony Williams, So., 5-11, 185

SS K’Von Wallace, Sr., 5-11, 202

Denzel Johnson, Sr., 6-0, 208

FS Tanner Muse, Sr., 6-1, 228

Nolan Turner, Jr., 6-1, 201

CB A.J. Terrell, Jr., 6-2, 191

Mario Goodrich, So., 6-0, 194

Andrew Booth, Fr., 6-0, 185

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK B.T. Potter, So., 5-10, 184

Steven Sawicki, Sr., 6-3, 237

P Will Spiers, Sr., 6-5, 231

Steven Sawicki, Sr., 6-3, 237

