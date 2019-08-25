Georgia Tech coming to Death Valley to bloody Clemson's nose

There are two things to count on from Georgia Tech’s offense in Thursday’s season opener at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. The Yellow Jackets are going to attack Clemson’s cornerback spot opposite All-ACC candidate A.J. Terrell, and they’re likely to run right at the Tigers’ new defensive front.

“Well, they’re Georgia Tech. So, they’re smart around there. That is what I would do. Wouldn’t you,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said.

Georgia Tech, who visits the top-ranked Tigers at 8 p.m., on Thursday, bring a whole new style than what Clemson fans are used to seeing in the past 11 years. New head coach Geoff Collins brings a high-flying-spread-you-out offense to Death Valley and he is going to want to attack Clemson’s two biggest weaknesses.

Derion Kendrick will be the Tigers’ new starter opposite Terrell at cornerback.

“That No. 8 (Terrell) is pretty good over there, but I guess you have to test the water, but I am going at whoever is over there (on the other side),” Swinney said. “I’m not real smart, but that’s probably what I’m going to do.

“So, those guys better be ready, whoever we got out there … DK, Mario (Goodrich), LeAnthony (Williams), whoever it is. If I look out there and see No. 8, and I look over there, I don’t care who that person is I’m going over there. I think that is just common sense.”

In his second and final season at Temple last year, Collins’ offense improved in scoring, total offense, passing yards and rushing yards. The Owls averaged 34.9 points per game, nearly 10 more points than the year before. They averaged 409.5 yards per game, which was a 21-yard net gain for total offense.

Collins is known as an offensive guru. And though he likes to throw the ball, Temple averaged 4.1 yards per carry in his final year there. The Yellow Jackets might not run the football like they did under former head coach Paul Johnson, but they will attack Clemson’s new defensive front, which is replacing four All-Americans in Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence and Austin Bryant. All four of those guys are now in the NFL.

“They better be ready,” Swinney said. “You know what I would do if I was playing that D-Line? I would come right at them and I would try to bloody their nose and see if they like it. Just test the water. Stick your toe in there and see what it is like. You have to be ready across the board.”

And Collins is going to test to see if they are.