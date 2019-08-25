Rudolph competes with the best to be the best

Defensive end Logan Rudolph has seen limited action in his first two seasons with Clemson for a couple of reasons. First, he had to redshirt his freshman year due to a shoulder injury and last year played behind talented players like Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant at defensive end.

But the sophomore is due for a big year as one of the few veteran players left from last year’s line. Having such a young team opens the door for both rookie and veteran players alike to battle for the chance to earn a starting spot, meaning guys like Rudolph have to really compete and set themselves apart from the others.

But the Rock Hill, South Carolina native says he is up for challenge.

“It’s about just getting better every day and focusing in on my weaknesses,” Rudolph said. “I’ve been working on pass rush and spending extra time on that and doing the that best I can to make sure I am the best defensive end I can be. I would say pass rush and focusing in on my technique are what I need to focus on and everything else will come in the end.”

Rudolph is no stranger to competition. In fact, he has grown up around it for most of his life. His oldest brother, Mason, currently is a quarterback in the Pittsburgh Steelers organization. His relationship with his brother has allowed him to see the success and the steps it takes to get to the NFL firsthand, enabling him to really embrace the high-level competition that surrounds Clemson football.

“I just try to sell out on every play, go as hard as I can, and prepare as best I can,” he said. “I’ve always been that way with family and the upbringing I’ve had which has motivated me to give my all and having the mindset that I might as well sell out.

“My brother, Mason, has always been a good role model for me and someone I can always look up to and talk to about the next step.”

With two seasons of experience, Rudolph is eager to be a big performer for the Tigers alongside his teammates, like Xavier Thomas, in hopes of one day following in the footsteps of his older brother and fulfilling the ultimate dream of every college football player.

“It’s why you come to Clemson because you’ll be competing with the best,” he said. “I’ve really enjoyed every day of camp and love competing with all of them. I think me and whoever they put out there will be great as a one-two punch and I think if that happens to be with Xavier Thomas, it’ll be great.”

