Tigers dominate Coastal Carolina

Clemson defeated Coastal Carolina 6-0 Sunday at Historic Riggs Field in Clemson.

Already with a win under their belt following Thursday’s win over Utah to start the 2019 season, on Sunday, they got a pair of goals from forward Mariana Speckmaier to cruise to the easy win.

Clemson started off the scoring in Sunday’s match with a goal by freshman Maliah Morris, her first at Clemson. The Tigers led 1-0 at the break.

In the second half, Clemson scored with a vengeance. It all started with a pair of goals from Speckmaier, the two being just minutes apart from one another.

Not too long after, Julie Mackin scored Clemson’s fourth goal of the game with an assist from Jackson Moelher in the fifty-seventh minute of the match. Moelher soon matched Mackin’s goal with one of her own, netting one in from a corner kick by Renee Guion.

The Tigers (2-0) finished up the scoring with a goal from senior Dani Antieau in 64th minute of the match.

Speckmaier’s two goals were her first of the season, while sophomore Renee Guion added three assists in the victory.

The Tigers travel to Omaha, Nebraska later week to take on the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers at Hibner Field on Friday with kickoff at 8:05 p.m.

This marks the start of a two-game road stretch for Clemson, as it takes on both Nebraska and Creighton.

—photo courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications

