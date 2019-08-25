What They Are Saying: Cain shows out for Colts

Former Tiger Deon Cain had a SportsCenter touchdown in the Colts preseason game and has shown that his is ready to be an impact player this season for the Colts. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Cain on Twitter.

After a 7-catch, 80-yard game last week, Deon Cain has 3 catches for 74 yards and a 46-yard TD today.

He's answered all the questions worth asking. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 25, 2019

What a play by Chad Kelly! With pressure coming in, Kelly steps up and find Deon Cain, who breaks a tackle, makes a man miss, and finds his way into the end zone! — Colts Corner (@Colts_Corner1) August 25, 2019

Add Deon Cain to the list of weapons for the #Colts.

pic.twitter.com/Q7rzFnSx7U — Roto Street Journal (@RotoStJournal) August 25, 2019

Filthy cut upfield by Deon Cain! The 6th round WR missed all of last season with a torn ACL and could be a hidden gem for the Colts this year. pic.twitter.com/Jbsei9vkTq — NFL Guy95 (@NFLFBGAMETIME) August 25, 2019

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Deon Cain looks ready to go one year after he tore his ACL in his preseason debut. pic.twitter.com/vxMO0rD9zg — RTV6 Indianapolis (@rtv6) August 24, 2019

Deon Cain gets his first catch of the day, a 21-yarder on a crosser. — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 24, 2019

Chad Kelly finds Deon Cain for the sensational 46-yard TD, and the #Colts extend their lead over the Bears to 17-7 with 3:52 left in the 2Q. Nine-play, 75-yard drive that took 5:21 off the clock. — Andrew Walker (@AWalkerColts) August 25, 2019

Halftime stats here in Indy, as the #Colts lead the Bears, 17-10. Chad Kelly completing 16-of-21 passes for 209 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT. Deon Cain: three receptions, 74 yards, TD. Kemoko Turay sack, TFL, QB hit. pic.twitter.com/rVMmt0rJaX — Andrew Walker (@AWalkerColts) August 25, 2019

Deon Cain shakes this tackle to complete a long touchdown in the second quarter. The #Colts lead the #Bears 17-10 at half.@hoIIaback @MattKryger photos https://t.co/fYSwP9sbbW pic.twitter.com/c6qnQnmoPo — IndyStar Sports (@IndyStarSports) August 25, 2019

Colts take 17-7 lead on Chad Kelly's 46-yard TD pass to receiver Deon Cain with 3:52 left in half. Cain stiff-armed Michael Joseph to gain separation, caught the ball and spun away from Joseph at the 27. — Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) August 25, 2019

OK but seriously how did Deon Cain fall to the six round?? This 2018 Colts draft class could be the best in NFL history and that’s not an exaggeration. — Cody Felger (@CPFelger55) August 25, 2019

Deon Cain: six receptions, 81 yards so far. Tore his ACL just 373 days ago, but you’d never know it. — Andrew Walker (@AWalkerColts) August 17, 2019

He impressed before the ACL injury. He's impressed after. A person of perseverance thanks, in part, to Hall of Famer @RandyMoss.#Colts WR Deon Cain @cainera1_ in the @rtv6 Sports Xtra Spotlight… pic.twitter.com/VejVMzNMAd — Dave Furst (@DaveFurst) August 23, 2019

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.