Higgins: 'I'm going to be me'

Tee Higgins earned preseason All-America honors from both Phil Steele and Athlon ahead of the 2019 season.

The Clemson wide receiver captivated a national audience last season leading a stellar Clemson wide receiving core. But a lot of the attention surrounding the Tigers’ receivers this off-season has been directed toward sophomore Justyn Ross or freshmen Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson.

Neither Higgins nor sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence think the diverted attention has affected Higgins’ performance.

“I don’t think he is motivated for that reason, but he wants to be great,” Lawrence told the media Monday at the Allen Reeves Football Complex. “You see it every Saturday in how hard he works and the way that he plays.”

Higgins led the Tigers in receptions with 59 for 936 yards and touchdown catches with 12. He started all 15 games in the orange and white, including the national championship win over Alabama where he racked up three catches for 81 yards and a touchdown.

The Knoxville, Tennessee native is more focused on the team and growth as a unit and focuses on building up the young receivers.

“I encourage those guys to keep doing well, we are a family and that’s all that matters,” Higgins said. “Who is being talked about and who’s not being talked about doesn’t matter.”

Clemson’s wide receiver group is one of the premier units in the country and Higgins believes it truly deserves the title of “Wide Receiver U.” Regardless of who appears in the papers, magazines or online Higgins is bigger, stronger and determined to make an impact again in his junior campaign.

Higgins impressed Lawrence this off-season with not only his physical development, but his increased focus and business-like mentality. His leadership and ability to help others rather than taking all the attention for himself has also jumped out to Lawrence.

“Tee has been great, it’s been good to see all of our receivers work and just how unselfish all of those guys are,” Lawrence said. “We have so many good receivers and its been cool seeing how they encourage each other.”

You can feel the excitement in the football complex with just a few days until Clemson opens the season with Georgia Tech Thursday night at 8 p.m. and Higgins is ready.

“I’m going to be me regardless and I expect everyone else to keep playing their game,” Higgins said.

