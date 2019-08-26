Rudolph, defense ready to play Georgia Tech

With top-ranked Clemson set to host Georgia Tech Thursday at Memorial Stadium, defensive end Logan Rudolph says the defense is ready to turn the page and hit the field against the Yellow Jackets.

Rudolph credited his competitive mindset and motivation to growing up with a brother like Mason Rudolph, who currently is a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers and is someone the redshirt sophomore has always been able to look up to.

Rudolph on where he needs to improve at defensive end

“It’s about just getting better every day and focusing in on my weaknesses. I’ve been working on pass rush and spending extra time on that and doing the best I can to make sure I am the best defensive end I can be. I would say pass rush and focusing in on technique are what I need to focus on and everything else will come in the end.”

Rudolph on his weight heading into the season

“I feel pretty confident that 245 can get the job done. I don’t think it really matters how much you weigh, it’s just about your technique and how you can use your body. I mean look at Aaron Donald who plays pretty well and is probably the lightest tackle in the league.”

Rudolph on what allows him to play fast

“I just try to sell out on every play, go as hard as I can, and prepare as best I can. I’ve always been that way with family and the upbringing I’ve had which has motivated me to give my all and having the mindset that I might as well sell out. My brother, Mason, has always been a good role model for me and someone I can always look up to and talk to about the next step.”

Rudolph on competition between defensive ends and being a one-two punch with Xavier Thomas.

“It’s why you come to Clemson because you’ll be competing with the best. I’ve really enjoyed every day of camp and love competing with all of them. I think me and whoever they put out there will be great as a one-two punch and I think if that happens to be with Xavier Thomas, it’ll be great.”

Rudolph on past players he feels like he is most similar to

“Honestly, I haven’t really heard of any at Clemson. Based on body type, maybe like a Vic Beasley or someone like that.”

