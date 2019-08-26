Swinney: ACC Network is a Game Changer

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is fired up to have the ACC Network. Swinney talked about how the new network is a “game changer” for the ACC.
Watch Swinney’s comments on TCITV:
Tee Higgins earned preseason All-America honors from both Phil Steele and Athlon ahead of the 2019 season. The Clemson wide receiver captivated a national audience last season leading a stellar Clemson (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney feels good about the group of defensive linemen that will take the field for his team Thursday night when the top-ranked Tigers open the season against Georgia Tech at (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney previewed the opener with Georgia Tech during his Monday press conference. Swinney said it is challenging to prepare for the Yellow Jackets with the new coaching staff, similar to (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said one thing might make him quit football. That is if the Tigers came out and made the mistakes that he saw in the Miami-Florida game. Watch Swinney discuss during his Monday (…)
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence held his game-week press conference Monday as the Tigers prepare for Georgia Tech. Lawrence is “pumped” to play the Jackets Thursday afternoon. Watch Lawrence’s (…)
This year is a little bit different for Clemson than in most years. Actually, it is very unique. The Tigers have not played a conference game to open a season in 12 years, when they beat Florida State in (…)
With top-ranked Clemson set to host Georgia Tech Thursday at Memorial Stadium, defensive end Logan Rudolph says the defense is ready to turn the page and hit the field against the Yellow Jackets. Rudolph (…)
Welcome to game week! Today is the official start of game week at Clemson as the top-ranked Tigers get set to host Georgia Tech Thursday at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. Today, the media will meet with head (…)
Five-star Clemson quarterback commit D.J. Uiagalelei led No. 4-ranked St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) to a big season-opening, 35-7 victory over No. 20 DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.) on Saturday (…)
Clemson defeated Coastal Carolina 6-0 Sunday at Historic Riggs Field in Clemson. Already with a win under their belt following Thursday’s win over Utah to start the 2019 season, on Sunday, they got a pair of (…)