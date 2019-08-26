Swinney's Monday Press Conference Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney previewed the opener with Georgia Tech during his Monday press conference. Swinney said it is challenging to prepare for the Yellow Jackets with the new coaching staff, similar to Texas A&M last year.

Watch Swinney’s press conference on TCITV:

