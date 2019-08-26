Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report.

After spending the weekend in Alabama we have some background on Clemson’s latest commitment, EJ Williams. Will the ACC leadership be in the Valley Thursday night? Is there good news for fans that will attend games in the Valley this season? Details on how the ACC Network and ESPN will have shows in Death Valley Thursday. All of this and more in this week’s edition of The Insider Report.