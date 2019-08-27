Anchrum says Tigers' future brighter than it has been for the last decade

Offensive Tackle Tremayne Anchrum is beginning his last football season as a Clemson Tiger.

The Georgia native made a name for himself after being named a full-time starter at right tackle in 2018. Last season, when he competed against Georgia Tech, he and the offensive linemen helped Clemson once again reach 200 yards rushing and passing in the Tigers’ 28-point victory.

With three years under his belt, the senior knows this season will hold many lasts, the hardest one of all being his last first time in Death Valley.

“Oh, it’s going to be special,” Anchrum said. “I’m going to remember this one for awhile because it’s my last first. People talk about their last first day of school, this is my last first time in the Valley. I’m going to take my time at the top of the hill and cherish it because it came fast. It’s almost over, and I really appreciate it.”

Top-ranked Clemson will host the Yellow Jackets Thursday at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m., and the game will be televised by the ACCN.

Anchrum heads into his senior season as a key component in Clemson’s explosive offense, which has no plans of doing anything less than championship speed.

The Tigers are coming off a perfect, 15-0, season. To the outside world it might seem as if there is so much pressure on this year’s Tigers to repeat last year’s success, especially for the seniors since this is their last ride.

However, for Anchrum, this is just another year.

“We approach it the same way if we weren’t ranked,” he said. “If we are number five or twenty five, it doesn’t matter for us. We have a process. We understand what we need to do. We have our mind set on being the best we can be. Regardless of what happened last year, that’s how we are going to approach it.”

What Anchrum appreciates the most about his time at Clemson, is being a part of a program that has consistently been at or near the top of the mountain for almost a decade.

“For the longest, we have been one of the winning teams in the decade,” the linemen said. “I take great pride in being a part of it, especially the offensive line which is the foundation for any great offense, any great team. I take great pride in that, and I’m really proud of where we are. I’m really excited for the future because it’s looking bright. Even brighter than this last decade.”

